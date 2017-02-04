New Youngstown Air Reserve commander a familiar face

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Air Reserve Station has a new commander.

Colonel Daniel Sarachene takes the position after serving as the vice commander at the air reserve station in Niagara Falls, New York.

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s most recent commander took a job at the Pentagon in October. Now, Colonel Sarachene returns to Youngstown as the highest ranking official at the base after leaving in 2014 .

“I already kind of know where they are coming from and who they are,” said Sarachene, who served at the Youngstown station for the previous 22 years. “I can just move faster toward the challenges that come up.”

Major General John Stokes presided over Saturday’s ceremony.

He has worked with Sarachene in the past and has very high praise for him.

“He is the real deal,” Stokes said. “I trusted him — I knew he had a reputation for running his crew well. I knew if he was going to do it, he was going to do it professionally and safely and bring everybody back home.”

Sarachene is from Austintown, making him the first local commander at the Youngstown Station since the 1980s.

“It’s very exciting to be back home with family and friends and working with airmen that I got to work with in the past,” he said.

Sarachene said a limited a budget and keeping the high pace of operations are his two biggest challenges.

“The ops tempo has been high the last few years and it’s going to remain high,” he said. “Just keeping the treadmill going.”