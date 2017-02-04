Robert E. Coller, Sr. Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio Robert E. Coller, Sr. of Howland, Ohio entered into rest on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Health Care Center in Warren, he was 79.

Robert was born the son of the late Harry F. and Stella B. (Birch) Coller on October 27, 1937 in Hubbard, Ohio and had resided in the area since 1966, formerly of Hubbard, Ohio.

He was a 1956 graduate of Hubbard High School and Youngstown State University in 1974 receiving his Master’s Degree in Earth Science.

He was employed with Carlisle Industries as a Traffic Manager. Robert was also on the Howland Board of Zoning Appeals and was director of The Clarence R. Smith Mineral Museum at Youngstown State University.

Robert also served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

On December 26, 1960, Robert was united into marriage with the former Rita M. Stevens of Niles and had shared 41 years together, until her passing July 2002.

His memories will be remembered and celebrated by those he leaves behind, son, Robert E. (Patty) Coller, Jr. of Cortland, Ohio; daughter’s, Robin (Steve) Howard of Mogadore, Ohio, Renee Saltzmann of Cortland, Ohio and five grandchildren. He also leaves behind his fiancé, Pat Smith of Youngstown, Ohio.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Stella and Harry; brother, Harry B. Coller.

Private Family Services will be observed, there will be no visitation.

Burial will be in Howland Cemetery.

Contributions may take the form of tributes to, Foundation for Prader-Will Research, Dept. LA 23216, Pasadena, California, 91185-3216 or Shriners Children Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida, 33607

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.



