Storm Team 27: Expect snow Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 20s. Snow showers will build into the area early Sunday morning and will last off and on throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s. We will see some sunshine between the clouds on Monday but rain will be back on Tuesday. We could even have some rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Wednesday the rain will transition to snow with temperatures plummeting. Lows toward the end of the week will be in the teens. The good news is that we will end the week with sun back in the forecast.

Forecast

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. Dusting to less than 1″. (40%)

High: 37

Monday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 41 Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Chance for thunder. Windy. (100%)

High: 53 Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered Rain to Snow showers. Windy. Falling temps. (80%)

High: 37 Low: 36

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (20%)

High: 23 Low: 18

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 32 Low: 12

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 25

