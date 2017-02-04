Storm Team 27: Some sunshine to start the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It will be a cold, but sunny start to the weekend. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected today with clouds increasing toward late day. The small risk for a snow shower will move in late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The chance for snow showers will stick around through early Sunday.  Warmer air will return early next week with windy weather and rain Tuesday and then back to snow Wednesday.

Forecast

Today: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 30

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers toward Sunday morning. (30%)
Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. (40%)
High: 38

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain shower late day. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 23

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Chance for thunder. Windy. (80%)
High: 52 Low: 35

Wednesday: Scattered Rain to Snow showers. Windy and colder. Falling temps. (80%)
High: 37 Low: 36

Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 23 Low: 18

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 29 Low: 13

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers. (34%)
High: 36 Low: 20

