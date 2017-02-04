Terrence Walters Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – Terrence Walters of West Middlesex passed away with his wife by his side at 6:48 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2017, in his residence, he was 68.

Mr. Walters was born August 31, 1948, in Sharon, a son of Wallace W. and Jane Yankevich Walters.

Terrence was raised in Farrell and was a member of the 1967 graduating class from Farrell High School.

He married his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 47 years, the former Mary Lu Nelson, on January 24, 1970, she survives.

A journeyman electrician and rigger, Terrence was employed by the Wheatland Tube Co. for 15 years, retiring in 2012. He previously worked in the same capacity for the former Sharon Steel Corporation’s Farrell plant until 1992.

Terrence was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in West Middlesex.

He was also a member of the former Knights of Columbus Council #3984 in Masury, Ohio.

Terrence enjoyed golfing and always took a very active role in his two son’s youth athletics by coaching, traveling and supporting them in their many endeavors.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Ryan Walters of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania and Terrence W. Walter of Moldova, Europe; and a twin sister, Barbara Walters of Masury, Ohio.

Terrence was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wallace Walters, Jr.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8 in Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania 1615.

Interment: St. Elizabeth’s Cemetery in Farrell.



