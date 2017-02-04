Visa holders hurry to board flights to US amid reprieve

Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries fear they might have only a slim window to enter the country

Demonstrators march to Downing Street, as they protest against US President Donald Trump's travel ban, in London, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. Thousands of protesters have marched on Parliament in London to demand that the British government withdraw its invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump. Criticism of British Prime Minister Theresa May has swelled since her Washington visit to meet Trump last month, when she confirmed plans for a return visit by Trump to Britain expected in the summer. (David Mirzoeff/PA via AP)
CHICAGO (AP) – Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban are hurrying to board U.S.-bound flights, fearing they might have only a slim window through which to enter the country after a federal judge temporarily blocked the ban.

Those who could travel immediately were being urged to do so because of uncertainty over whether the Justice Department would be granted an emergency freeze of the order issued Friday by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle.

The government on Saturday suspended enforcement of the week-old ban as it scurried to appeal Robart’s order.

Rula Aoun, director of the Arab American Civil Rights League in Dearborn, Michigan, told The Detroit News that she knows of one family who intends to fly back from Egypt on Sunday and another woman there who is booking her flight back as soon as possible.

