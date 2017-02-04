Watching the NCAA Tournament? How about a vasectomy?



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A news release was sent Monday from Boardman’s NEO Urology Associates about vasectomy procedures. Part of the headline reading “Vasectomy Season – same-day vasectomies in March timed to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. What better time to be relegated to your couch?”

First News Anchor Stan Boney was curious as to what this was all about so he visited NEO Urology Associates to find out.

Dr. Vince Ricchiuti says it’s just letting men know they can have vasectomies in a very short time. One hour in and out and then spend the doctor’s mandatory three days recovering – doing nothing but sitting on a couch with ice packs on.

“With the NCAA Tournament coming up soon that always seems to be a popular time for that so we just wanted to make it available for guys who want to have that time off or have time off to recuperate. And while they are recuperating, they can sit on a couch and watch a few basketball games,” Ricchiuti said.

During a vasectomy, the doctor snips the tube that carries sperm and the end result is the man can no longer be part of producing children.

Tom Titus works in financial services out of an office Boardman. He had a vasectomy two years ago. He thinks timing a vasectomy around the NCAA Tournament is a good idea.

“Anything that could put your feet up and watch a lot of good sports I would definitely do it,” Titus said. “It took me three to four days of recovery. The fourth day started to feel a little bit better. But up and down stairs was very difficult.”

Ricchiuti said he has no qualms about marketing a surgical procedure, such as vasectomy, with a basketball tournament because he said when it comes to urology you have to have a sense of humor.

Ricchiuti even gives patients a t-shirt with a basketball in stitches on it that reads: “I’ll do anything for three days on the couch.”