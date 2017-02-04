William “Will” E. Kowalczyk Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – William E. Kowalczyk, 78, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland.

Will was born February 6, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the son of John and Victoria (Dulemba) Kowalczyk.

He had worked for U.S. Steel McDonald Works and had retired from RMI after 20 years, in 2001.

He was an Army veteran.

Will was a member of PLAV Lt. Col. Matt Urban Post #164, where he was Commander.

He enjoyed gardening and landscaping, golfing, polka dancing and casino traveling with family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years, Judy A. (Vila) Kowalczyk, whom he married November 25, 1961, his daughters, Lisa (Oscar) Franco of Lorain, Ohio, Laura (David) Snyder of Kinsman, Ohio and Carla Rich of Girard; sister, Ann Starnes of Warren; brother, Ted Kowalczyk of Warren; grandchildren, Christian, Sidney, Victoria, Emily, Frank, Hanna, William, Lauren and Alaina and a great-grandson, Shane.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, John and Joseph Kowalczyk.

As per Will’s request, there will be no services.

He will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery.

The family requests any memorial contributions to made to PLAV Lt. Col. Matt Urban Post #164 c/o Michael Wisniewski, 8950 Echo Lake Dr. N.E. Warren, Ohio 44484 or St. Michael The Arch Angel National Catholic Church, 6629 W. 133rd Ave. Cedar Lake, Indiana 46303, in Will’s memory. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any condolences to the family.



