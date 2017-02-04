Youngstown woman running for judge opens campaign office

Carla Baldwin is looking to fulfill a childhood dream of becoming a judge in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday, a local woman running for judge officially opened her campaign office.

Carla Baldwin is looking to fulfill a childhood dream of becoming a judge here in Youngstown. Her campaign office gives her cause a central location to work from.

She said that after this past election, people are becoming more and more engaged in politics, making this an important time to be involved in shaping your community.

“As a democratic society, your vote empowers you to affect change in your community,” Baldwin said. “So what I’ve seen is people from everywhere saying, ‘What can I do, how can I help?'”

Baldwin was born and raised in Youngstown.

“It’s now exciting to say I’ve arrived to the level where I can be the change I wish to see in my community,” Baldwin said.

If elected, Baldwin would be the first African American female judge in the Youngstown Municipal Court.

But Baldwin said she isn’t the “black candidate” or the “female candidate” — she’s the qualified candidate who happens to be black and female.

