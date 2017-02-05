AAC Boys’ Basketball Standings (Thru Feb. 5)

2016-17 All-American Conference Boys’ Basketball Standings
Thru Feb. 4, 2017
AAC Red Tier Standings
Harding – 10-1 (12-6)
Boardman – 7-2 (13-3)
East – 5-4 (10-7)
Canfield – 5-5 (8-10)
Howland – 2-7 (7-10)
Fitch – 2-7 (4-12)
Lakeside – 1-6 (5-11)
AAC White Tier Standings
Edgewood – 7-2 (13-2)
Jefferson – 7-2 (11-5)
Struthers – 7-3 (13-6)
Poland – 5-2 (11-4)
Hubbard – 3-7 (6-12)
Niles – 2-8 (5-13)
Lakeview – 2-9 (7-12)
AAC Blue Tier Standings
LaBrae – 10-0 (16-0)
Girard – 7-3 (9-9)
Newton Falls – 5-4 (9-8)
Champion – 5-5 (10-9)
Liberty – 3-7 (4-14)
Brookfield – 3-8 (6-12)
Campbell Memorial – 2-8 (3-13)