Beverly Ann Robison Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Beverly Ann Robison of Cortland, Ohio entered peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, February 5, 2017, at the Hospice House in Poland, Ohio following a lengthy illness, she was 81.

Beverly was born the daughter of the late Edwin and Freda (Belringer) Winger on February 15, 1935 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was a registered nurse with St. Joseph’s Riverside Hospital for 30 years.

On September 22, 1956, Beverly was united into marriage with Gerald Robison and shared 61 years together.

Her memories will be remembered and celebrated by those she leaves behind, her husband, Gerald Robison of Cortland, Ohio; sons, Keith (Cindy) Robison of Lakewood, New York and Glenn (Denise) Robison of Liberty, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Allen Robison; brother, Dale Winger; sister, Dorothy Chaney.

Private Services will be held, there will be no visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.



