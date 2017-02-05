Cleveland police say 7 dead from drug overdoses in 2 days

PD say 14 people suffered drug overdoses in the two days

By Published: Updated:
Heroin Generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland police say 14 people suffered drug overdoses in two days with seven fatalities.

Police say one death happened Friday and six on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Sheriff’s Office told cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2kHu05R ) an update is planned for Monday.

More than 500 people died from overdoses in the county last year, nearly all from the effects of opiates such as painkillers and heroin. More than 3,000 people died across Ohio, or more than eight each day.

The state has taken several steps to try to address the problem, from shutting down clinics that prescribe painkillers illegally to boosting the availability of an overdose drug.

But most experts believe the crisis is worsening.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s