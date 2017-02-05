Cries of boy, 5, lead Ohio police to double overdose

ENON, Ohio (AP) – A 5-year-old boy has been credited with alerting authorities to a suspected double overdose in southwest Ohio.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that Clark County sheriff’s deputies were called to the village of Enon (EE’-nun), near Springfield, on Wednesday after a female motorist saw the child running down the street.

He was reportedly crying, “Mom and Dad are dead.”

Court records show a 37-year-old woman was found unresponsive on the kitchen floor and a 34-year-old man was blue and lying in the living room. The woman was revived after four doses of an anti-overdose drug. The man was revived after six.

The newspaper reports both adults have been charged with child endangering.

