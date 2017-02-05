David B. Clark Obituary

NILES, Ohio – David B. Clark, 84, passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Trumbull Memorial Hospital following complications of pneumonia.

He was born in Soldier, Kentucky on December 10, 1932, the son of Elvia B. and Mearl (Wilson) Clark and moved to the Niles area in 1950.

He began working for the next 30 years at Republic Steel and retired as a foreman in the galvanizing department in 1983.

He loved Blue Grass music and was a musician in this area. David was an active and well known member of Buzz Matheson and the Dixie Mountaineers, John Douglas and the West Virginia Travelers and Coney Carver and the Rainbow Valley Boys.

David is survived by a son, Ronald D. (Bonnie) Clark, Sr. of Austintown; daughter, Davida (Paul) Kerns of Niles; four grandchildren, Ronald (Vanessa) Clark, Jr., Hollie (Don) Bernard, Jaime Kerns, Julie (Tyson) Voithofer; two step grandchildren Michael and Christopher Steinbeck; four great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Robert (Clydia) Clark of Morehead, Kentucky; three sisters, Joan Cooper of Dayton, Ohio, Judy (Earl) Martt of Georgetown, Ohio and Carla (Herbert) Caudill of Mansfield, Ohio

He was prceded in death by his wife, Helen (Reeder) Clark whom he married on April 7, 1951 and who died on October 7, 2013 and a sister, Eleanor Evans.

Calling Hours will be Tuesday, February 7, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. The Funeral will be Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Mitch Meadors officiating.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

