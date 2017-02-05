Dennis G. Elliott Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Dennis G. Elliott, 65, passed away early Sunday morning, February 5, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Dennis was born February 5, 1952 in Akron, a son of Wayne G. and Doris I. Fain Elliott.

He was a 1971 graduate of Boardman High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1972 to 1974.

Dennis was a route salesman with Rainbow Baking Co. in Houston, Texas from 1979 to 1985, then with Elliott Remodeling from 1987 to 1991 and from 1991 to the present, Dennis was a self-employed landscaper. He also had a lawn service and in the winter, a snowplowing service.

Dennis had excellent speaking ability, good math skills and a great ability to display grocery products. He was a self starter, not a clock watcher. Dennis had superior athletic ability, particularly as an outstanding golfer.

He never married.

Dennis is survived by his father, Wayne and his brother, Terry.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris; his sister, Amy Beth and his brother, Timothy.

According to Dennis’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Memorial contributions may be given to the D.V.A. (Disabled American Veterans) 2044 Youngstown Rd. S.E., Warren, Ohio 44484.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel Family and Friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



