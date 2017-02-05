Emma (Cuprik) Purnell Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Emma Purnell, 87, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, Sunday, February 5, 2017, at her residence.

Emma was born November 3, 1929 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Eva May (Hindman) Cuprik.

Emma was a 1948 graduate of East High School.

She was a Forklift Operator for Packard Electric and retired in 1991 after working there for more than 30 years.

She was member of First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown.

She was also a member of Local #1717, United Auto Workers Union. She was talented, and expressed herself through her many crafts, crocheting and gardening. She enjoyed a good poker game and spending her free time giving back to the community through volunteer work with multiple organizations.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Frank Purnell and William (Vicki) Purnell, both of Liberty Township; her sister, Betty Bestic of Campbell; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and her faithful pup, Penny Bay.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Purnell, whom she married April 3, 1952, died August 27, 1967; her son, Michael; her brother, Harry Cuprik and her granddaughter, Melonie Lou Purnell.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, February 9 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Emma will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in Emma’s memory.

