Eva’ E. Heini Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania – Eva’ E. Heini of Transfer passed away at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System. She was 87.

Eva was born October 13, 1929, in Transfer, a daughter of Michael Heini and Theresa Guster Heini Jergler.

She attended Transfer schools and was a 1948 graduate of Hickory High School.

She retired in 1991 from Packard Electric Corporation, Warren, Ohio, where she was a splice press operator for 27 years. She previously worked for Spencer Container Corp., Greenville, for 14 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where she was actively involved with its Ladies Guild, Small Groups and the Hospitality Committee. She was a former member of the German Home, Farrell and also enjoyed crocheting and knitting.

She is survived by a brother, Joseph A. Heini and his companion, Betty Jane Klingensmith, Greenville; her aunt, Anna Guster, Transfer and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Heini; a brother, Michael N. Heini and two uncles, Joseph Guster, Jr. and Balthasar Guster.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Calling Hours will be 12:00 Noon – 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 in St. Joseph’s Church with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



