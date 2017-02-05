Game of the Week: Farrell at Sharon, 2/7

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys’ Basketball: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Farrell (9-9, 6-5) at Sharon (11-8, 7-4)
Series History
Farrell Leads, 118-70
Recent Meetings
Jan. 13, 2017 – Farrell, 46-40
Feb. 14, 2014 – Farrell, 74-39
Jan. 17, 2014 – Farrell, 76-63
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Farrell, 59.4; Sharon, 56.1
Scoring Defense: Sharon, 51.2; Farrell, 57.1
Region 5 Standings
x-Grove City – 11-0 (15-4)
Sharon – 7-4 (11-8)
George Junior Republic – 7-4 (9-8)
Farrell – 6-5 (9-9)
Franklin – 5-6 (9-9)
Hickory – 5-6 (9-10)
Slippery Rock – 1-9 (5-13)
Oil City – 1-9 (3-13)
Results
Farrell
Grove City 50 Steelers 29
George Junior Republic 66 Steelers 64
Steelers 75 Hickory 48
Steelers 64 Franklin 36
Steelers 66 Slippery Rock 49
Steelers 46 Oil City 34
Allerdice 44 Steelers
Steelers 46 Sharon 40
Grove City 61 Steelers 59
George Junior Republic 79 Steelers 75
Steelers 54 Hickory 52
Steelers 82 Youngstown East 78
Steelers 71 West Middlesex 53
Steubenville 83 Steelers 73
Franklin 80 Steelers 70
Aliquippa 56 Steelers 47
Obama Academy 59 Steelers 56
Steelers 62 Warren JFK 59
Sharon
Tigers 58 Slippery Rock 42
Tigers 64 Franklin 62
Grove City 55 Tigers 43
Tigers 64 Oil City 25
Tigers 68 George Junior Republic 61
Hickory 59 Tigers 51
Farrell 46 Tigers 40
Tigers 69 Slippery Rock 35
Meadville 53 Tigers 49
Tigers 67 Franklin 63
Grove City 35 Tigers 34
Tigers 60 First Christian Academy 40
Howland 64 Tigers 57
Tigers 59 Oil City 46
Tigers 62 Bethel Park 57
Tigers 55 Aliquippa 49
Neshannock 54 Tigers 53
Meadville 69 Tigers 43
Tigers 69 First Christian Academy 58
Game Notes: Farrell has won four straight meetings with Sharon. The Tigers’ last win came on January 18, 2013 (60-46).
Sharon has won four of their last five to increase their record to 11-8. In their last outing on Friday, the Tigers defeated Slippery Rock (58-42) behind Ethan Porterfield and Marvin Redding’s 13 points apiece.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Farrell was riding a four-game win streak before they hit a snag with two straight losses to fall to 9-9 overall. On Friday, the Steelers lost to Grove City – 50-29. Farrell was led by both Kyi Wright and Brandon Chambers, who scored 8 points each.
Upcoming Schedule
Farrell
Feb. 10 – Oil City, 7:15
Feb. 14 – at Slippery Rock, 7:30
Sharon
Feb. 10 – Hickory, 7:30
Feb. 14 – at George Junior Republic, 7:30