Game of the Week: Farrell at Sharon, 2/7

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Farrell (9-9, 6-5) at Sharon (11-8, 7-4)

Series History

Farrell Leads, 118-70

Recent Meetings

Jan. 13, 2017 – Farrell, 46-40

Feb. 14, 2014 – Farrell, 74-39

Jan. 17, 2014 – Farrell, 76-63

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Farrell, 59.4; Sharon, 56.1

Scoring Defense: Sharon, 51.2; Farrell, 57.1

Region 5 Standings

x-Grove City – 11-0 (15-4)

Sharon – 7-4 (11-8)

George Junior Republic – 7-4 (9-8)

Farrell – 6-5 (9-9)

Franklin – 5-6 (9-9)

Hickory – 5-6 (9-10)

Slippery Rock – 1-9 (5-13)

Oil City – 1-9 (3-13)

Results

Farrell

Grove City 50 Steelers 29

George Junior Republic 66 Steelers 64

Steelers 75 Hickory 48

Steelers 64 Franklin 36

Steelers 66 Slippery Rock 49

Steelers 46 Oil City 34

Allerdice 44 Steelers

Steelers 46 Sharon 40

Grove City 61 Steelers 59

George Junior Republic 79 Steelers 75

Steelers 54 Hickory 52

Steelers 82 Youngstown East 78

Steelers 71 West Middlesex 53

Steubenville 83 Steelers 73

Franklin 80 Steelers 70

Aliquippa 56 Steelers 47

Obama Academy 59 Steelers 56

Steelers 62 Warren JFK 59

Sharon

Tigers 58 Slippery Rock 42

Tigers 64 Franklin 62

Grove City 55 Tigers 43

Tigers 64 Oil City 25

Tigers 68 George Junior Republic 61

Hickory 59 Tigers 51

Farrell 46 Tigers 40

Tigers 69 Slippery Rock 35

Meadville 53 Tigers 49

Tigers 67 Franklin 63

Grove City 35 Tigers 34

Tigers 60 First Christian Academy 40

Howland 64 Tigers 57

Tigers 59 Oil City 46

Tigers 62 Bethel Park 57

Tigers 55 Aliquippa 49

Neshannock 54 Tigers 53

Meadville 69 Tigers 43

Tigers 69 First Christian Academy 58

Game Notes: Farrell has won four straight meetings with Sharon. The Tigers’ last win came on January 18, 2013 (60-46).

Sharon has won four of their last five to increase their record to 11-8. In their last outing on Friday, the Tigers defeated Slippery Rock (58-42) behind Ethan Porterfield and Marvin Redding’s 13 points apiece.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Farrell was riding a four-game win streak before they hit a snag with two straight losses to fall to 9-9 overall. On Friday, the Steelers lost to Grove City – 50-29. Farrell was led by both Kyi Wright and Brandon Chambers, who scored 8 points each.

Upcoming Schedule

Farrell

Feb. 10 – Oil City, 7:15

Feb. 14 – at Slippery Rock, 7:30

Sharon

Feb. 10 – Hickory, 7:30

Feb. 14 – at George Junior Republic, 7:30