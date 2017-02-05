Girl Scout selling cookies robbed of $50 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police are searching for a man who they say stole $50 from a Girl Scout who was selling cookies in downtown Philadelphia.

The robbery happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say the young girl was approached by an unidentified man who stole $50 in cash and then took off. The girl was not hurt in the incident.

No other information was immediately available. Police continue to investigate.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)