Girl Scout selling cookies robbed of $50 in Philadelphia

The robbery happened Saturday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police are searching for a man who they say stole $50 from a Girl Scout who was selling cookies in downtown Philadelphia.

The robbery happened Saturday afternoon.

Police say the young girl was approached by an unidentified man who stole $50 in cash and then took off. The girl was not hurt in the incident.

No other information was immediately available. Police continue to investigate.

