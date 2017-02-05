ITCL Boys’ Basketball Standings (Thru Feb. 5)

2016-17 ITCL Boys’ Basketball Standings
Thru Feb. 4, 2017
ITCL Red Tier Standings
South Range – 6-0 (18-0)
Springfield – 4-1 (12-4)
United – 3-3 (9-7)
East Palestine – 1-5 (6-11)
Crestview – 0-5 (1-16)
ITCL White Tier Standings
Wellsville – 6-0 (15-2)
Lisbon – 3-2 (11-6)
Columbiana – 2-3 (7-11)
Southern – 2-4 (5-14)
Leetonia – 1-5 (4-13)
ITCL Blue Tier Standings
McDonald – 6-0 (16-1)
Western Reserve – 5-1 (13-3)
Sebring – 3-3 (9-8)
Lowellville – 3-3 (8-9)
Mineral Ridge – 1-5 (1-14)
Jackson-Milton – 0-6 (5-12)