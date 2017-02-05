Joan C. Lindsay Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Joan C. Lindsay, 86, passed away Sunday morning, February 5, 2017 at Windsor House of Champion.

Joan was born on November 14, 1930 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Arthur L. and Lena T. (Griffin) Caldwell.

She was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Warren Business College.

Shortly after high school, she married the love of her life, Robert W. Lindsay and started their family together.

She worked at Torque Drives Inc. in Warren, Ohio as their secretary before retiring on August 15, 1996.

Joan will be deeply missed by her children, Jeffrey K. (Tami) Lindsay of Cortland, Ohio, Lauri Ann (Skip) Powell of Warren, Ohio and Art “Scooter” Lindsay of Findley, Ohio; six grandchildren, Zachary Lindsay, Dustin Lindsay, Danielle Lindsay, Billy Powell, Frank Powell and Brittany Frazer and two great-grandchildren, Hadleigh Powell and Elouise Powell.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Lindsay, who passed away on September 14, 1986.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday February 7, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel, located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, Ohio 44483, with a private funeral service at a later date.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, located at 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Joan’s family would also like to thank the staff and personal at Windsor House of Champion. Joan thought of the personnel as her second family and always felt loved and cared for.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Monday, February 6 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.