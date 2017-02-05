Mary L. Crump Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Mary L. Crump of Hubbard, Ohio entered peacefully into rest on Sunday, February 5, 2017, at 12:00 Noon, at her residence in Hubbard following a brief illness, she was 79.

Mary was born the daughter of the late Albert and Bertha (Burrows) Ryser on February 16, 1937 in Hubbard, Ohio.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hubbard High School and was a homemaker.

On February 26, 1962, Mary was united into marriage with Richard C. Crump and shared 44 years together, until his passing on November 16, 2006.

Her memories will be remembered and celebrated by those she leaves behind, son, Curtis C. Crump of Hubbard, Ohio; daughters, Cheryl L. Havard of Lucedale, Mississippi, Cindy E. Enderle of Brookfield, Ohio, Criket M. Kirby of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; brother, Joseph Ryser of Hubbard, Ohio; sisters, Florence Shay of Hartford, Ohio, Phillys Ryser of Hubbard, Ohio, Gloria Hughes of Hubbard, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Alberta Coxen; brother, Frederick Ryser; granddaughter, Brandy Crump; grandson, Chad Allen Enderle.

Private Family Services will be held, there will be no visitation.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.



Order Flowers Here