Michael Kovach, Sr. Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Michael Kovach, 96, of Canfield passed away Sunday, February 5 at his home surrounded by his family.

Michael was born June 24, 1920 in Campbell, Ohio.

Mr. Kovach was a machinist with City Machine and Welding and later with City Machine Technologies when the company was purchased by his son, Michael, in 1985.

Michael proudly served in the United States Navy in both World War II and the Korean Conflict.

He continued demonstrating his love for his country at age 85 until his death by making and distributing hundreds of handmade cross-stitched bookmarks to active duty service men and women serving around the world through Dyess Air Force Base in Texas. Mr. Kovach has received many sincere letters and tokens of gratitude from the service people who have received his bookmarks. One gift, an American flag which was flown over Afghanistan in honor of Veteran’s Day 11-11-11, is proudly displayed in his home.

Michael always valued education and instilled that love in all his children and grandchildren. At the age of 92, Michael received his own diploma from Boardman High School in a Veteran’s Day ceremony honoring his sacrifices.

Michael leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Veronica Kovach, nee Guidos, whom he married on June 1, 1950 and four children, Dr. Rosemary (Robert) Wallace of Texas, Michael Kovach (the late Joan Puharich Kovach) of Canfield, Maureen (Tim) Newell of Boardman and Dr. Christine Kovach of Twinsburg. Michael was also the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren, Claudia Kovach (Dan Madden), Dr. Colleen Kovach, Caryn (Capt. George Alec) Roman, Michael “Chip” Kovach, Megan Keleman, Audrey Keleman and Donald Jackson and one great-granddaughter, Caroline Roman. He also leaves behind three sisters, Margaret Haas of California, Ann Agnesi and Jean Kana, both of Campbell.

Six siblings preceded Michael in death, Fr. John, Fr. Blaise Paul, George, Joseph, Edward and Mary D’Sidocky.

A Liturgy of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 356 S. Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown on Wednesday, February 8.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the Liturgy.

Michael will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Michael’s honor to Hospice of the Valley in appreciation of their support.

Arrangements handled by Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

