Patriots edge Falcons in OT, win Super Bowl 34-28

It marked the Patriots' record-breaking fifth Super Bowl victory

By Published: Updated:
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
New England Patriots' Tom Brady reacts after a two-point conversion, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

HOUSTON, Tex. (AP) – The New England Patriots completed a wild comeback, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime to win Super Bowl LI.

It marked the Patriots’ record-breaking fifth Super Bowl victory. It’s also Tom Brady’s fifth Super Bowl title.

James White ran two yards for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, and the Patriots came back from 25 points down.

The Patriots drove to the tying TD with help from an unbelievable catch by Julian Edelman, who somehow kept the ball off the turf on a diving grab of a tipped pass that bounced off a defender’s shoe.

White then ran one yard for a touchdown, and Brady’s two-point conversion pass to Danny Amendola tied the score at 28 with 57 seconds left.

The Falcons, who lost again in their second Super Bowl, led 28-3 in the third quarter after Matt Ryan’s second touchdown pass.

Robert Alford had an 82-yard interception return in the first half.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s