Patriots edge Falcons in OT, win Super Bowl 34-28

HOUSTON, Tex. (AP) – The New England Patriots completed a wild comeback, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime to win Super Bowl LI.

It marked the Patriots’ record-breaking fifth Super Bowl victory. It’s also Tom Brady’s fifth Super Bowl title.

James White ran two yards for a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, and the Patriots came back from 25 points down.

The Patriots drove to the tying TD with help from an unbelievable catch by Julian Edelman, who somehow kept the ball off the turf on a diving grab of a tipped pass that bounced off a defender’s shoe.

White then ran one yard for a touchdown, and Brady’s two-point conversion pass to Danny Amendola tied the score at 28 with 57 seconds left.

The Falcons, who lost again in their second Super Bowl, led 28-3 in the third quarter after Matt Ryan’s second touchdown pass.

Robert Alford had an 82-yard interception return in the first half.

