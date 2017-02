YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man overdosed in the bathroom of a Dollar General on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown on Sunday.

First News received a call around 11:30 a.m. from someone in the store.

Emergency crews arrived to treat the man.

WKBN spoke with a store manager who said they called 911 and then kept people away from the man until help came.

The manager also said the man was alive when crews took him from the store.