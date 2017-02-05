Ralph L. Palmer Obituary

KINSMAN, Ohio – Ralph L. Palmer, of Kinsman, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at 3:37 a.m. Sunday, February 5, 2017 in the Emergency Room of U.P.M.C. Horizon Campus, Greenville, Pennsylvania. He was 73.

Ralph was born August 3, 1943, at home in Champion, Ohio, a son to Harold R. and Vevia W. (Mauer) Palmer.

He married Donna M. Hudson on February 10, 1962 and together they started a family. Born to this union were two sons, Bryan and Darin.

Ralph supported his family using his talent as a union painter working out of the Painter’s Local #476, Youngstown, Ohio. In addition, he was the owner and operator of Palmer’s Painting for many years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working on old cars, tinkering with tractors, hunting and feeding the deer. However, he took great pride in his property and the home that he built.

He is survived by, his wife, Donna; his sons, Bryan L. Palmer (Suzanne), Kinsman and Darin L. Palmer (Karen), Mecca Township, Ohio; his six grandchildren; his one great-grandson and his sisters, Janet Schrader (Bill), Cortland, Ohio and Anne Wilson (Glenn), Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, Larry.

In accordance with his wishes, no services or calling hours will be scheduled.

