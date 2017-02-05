Sandra Patterson Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Sandra passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at the Hospice House in Poland with her family at her side.

She was born on January 1, 1939 to Edward and Helen Murphy (Yuhas).

She loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved her flowers.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Ross Patterson of Akron and Roy Patterson (Brenda) of Struthers; her daughters, Sandra Powell (Richard) and Cheryl Cole of Brunswick, Ohio and her 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her late husband, Ross, Sr.; her children, Edward Paterson, Dorine Vovance and Lorine Vovance.

Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at the Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the time of the service.

Interment will be at Green Haven Memorial Park.



