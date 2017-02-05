Storm Team 27: Cloudy, chance for snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The chance for snow showers returns today mainly early in the day. Accumulations are expected to stay light. Cloudy skies are expected in the afternoon with the chance for a shower or flurry. High temperatures will climb to the upper 30s.

We will see some sunshine between the clouds on Monday with temperatures continuing to warm. Tuesday will be a warm, windy and rainy day. We could even have some rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Wednesday the rain will transition to snow with temperatures plummeting.

Forecast

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow showers. A dusting to less than 1″. (30%)

High: 39

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for an isolated flurry. (20%)

Low: 23

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 42

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Chance for thunder. Windy. (100%)

High: 55 Low: 38

Wednesday: Scattered rain to Snow showers. Windy. Falling temps. (80%)

High: 35 Low: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Small risk for snow showers. (20%)

High: 25 Low: 18

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 34 Low: 13

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 26

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers.

High: 44 Low: 35

