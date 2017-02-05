Storm Team 27: Sunshine to start the week

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tonight it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s. The clouds will begin to decrease by morning leaving us with partly sunny skies by tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Then Monday night the rain will move back in after midnight. Expect rain showers Tuesday off and on for most of the day. Highs will be well above normal in the upper 50s. For Wednesday the rain will turn over to snow. Little to no accumulation is expected. Then temperatures will drop as we move into the end of the week. The chance of rain will be back by the weekend with highs hack up into the 40s.

Forecast

Tonight:  Mostly cloudy.
Low:    24

Monday:  Partly Sunny
High:    45

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. Chance for thunder. Windy.  (100%)
High:    57      Low:    35

Wednesday:   Scattered Rain to Snow showers.  Windy. Falling temps. (80%)
High:    37      Low:    37

Thursday:   Chance for snow showers.  (20%)
High:    25      Low:    20

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:    36      Low:   16

Saturday:   Partly sunny.  Chance snow showers.  (30%)
High:    45    Low:    36

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.  Chance snow showers.  (40%)
High:    47    Low:    35

