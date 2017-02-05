Truck and bus crash in Honduras, killing 16, injuring 34

Police said the truck driver fled after the crash on a highway

Emergency personnel rescue an injured passenger from a bus involved in an accident on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The cargo truck crashed into the bus on the highway outside Honduras' capital Sunday, killing more than a dozen people, authorities said. Police said the truck driver fled after the crash on a highway that links the capital with southern Honduras. (AP Photo/Fernando Antonio)
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — An out-of-control cargo truck crashed into a bus on a highway outside Honduras’ capital Sunday, killing 16 people and injuring 34, authorities said.

The injured were taken to University Teaching Hospital in Tegucigalpa, where hospital spokesman Miguel Osorio said two were in serious condition from severe blows to the head.

Police said the truck driver fled after the crash on a highway that links the capital with southern Honduras.

National Transportation Director Leonel Sauceda said investigators were trying to determine if the truck driver was speeding in his vehicle, which was loaded with fruit.

