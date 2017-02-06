1 person killed in Hermitage shooting

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – One person is dead after a shooting in Hermitage this afternoon.

Police are at a home in the 1600 block of Fairlawn Drive and have the area blocked off.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is the first homicide in Hermitage this year but the fifth in the Valley. 

WKBN is working to get more information on exactly what happened. Check back here for more information, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.

