Police identify woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Hermitage



HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage Police have identified a woman who died after they said she was shot by her boyfriend.

Police said 18-year-old Olivia Gonzalez had been shot multiple times at the couple’s home in the 1600 block of Fairlawn Drive.

They said 21-year-old Dustin Nichols called 911 around 11:30 a.m. Monday and admitted to murdering Gonzalez. He said he would surrender himself to officers when they arrived.

Nichols is charged with first and third-degree murder, as well as killing or maiming a domestic animal. He was arraigned in court on Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. February 16.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell said Nichols was standing on the front porch of the home when they arrived and he was arrested on Monday. Jewell said they found Gonzalez dead inside the home with gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting. Officers said they have been called to the home before but couldn’t say what those calls were for.

Neighbors in the normally quiet neighborhood said they were shocked by the crime.

“I saw flashing lights, so I knew it was the police. I thought it was just, you know, a domestic disturbance, somebody fighting. But then a couple of ambulances, so I was worried it was more than that,” said Sheila Kretser.

Kretser said she never imagined something like this would happen on the dead-end road.

“You see it on TV and you don’t think it will ever happen in your neighborhood. That’s what everyone says when you watch them on TV,” she said.

This is the first homicide in Hermitage this year but the fifth in the Valley.

