2017 OHSAA Girls’ Basketball Tournament Field

2017 OHSAA Girls’ Basketball Tournament

Division I – Akron District

Sectional Semifinal: February 18

Game 1: #10 Akron North at #2 Stow, 1 pm

Game 2: #7 Harding at #5 Boardman, 1 pm

Game 3: #11 East at #1 Canton McKinley, 1 pm

Sectional Championship: February 23

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. #8 Kent Roosevelt, 7 pm

Game 5: Winner of Game 2 at #3 Fitch, 7 pm

Game 6: #6 Walsh Jesuit at #4 Canfield, 7 pm

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. #9 Akron East, 7 pm

District Semifinal: February 27

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 6 pm

Game 9: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 7:45 pm

District Championship: March 2

Remaining Winners, 7 pm

Division II – Austintown District

Sectional Semifinal: February 18

Game 1: #13 Lakeside at #1 West Branch at 1 pm

Game 2: #9 Crestwood at #7 Niles, 1 pm

Game 3: #10 Ravenna at #5 Southeast, 1 pm

Game 4: #8 Salem at #6 Lakeview, 1 pm

Game 5: #11 Girard at #2 Howland, 1 pm

Sectional Championship: February 23

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. #12 Hubbard, 7 pm

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 at #4 Struthers, 7 pm

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 at #3 Poland, 7 pm

Game 9: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 7 pm

District Semifinal

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9

District Championship

Remaining Winners

Division III – Ravenna District

Sectional Semifinal: February 22

Game 1: #11 Cardinal at #1 Garfield, 7 pm

Game 2: #8 Berkshire at #4 Brookfield, 7 pm

Game 3: #10 Conneaut at #3 Champion, 7 pm

Game 4: #12 Waterloo at #2 Newton Falls, 7 pm

Sectional Championship: February 25

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 vs. #7 LaBrae, 1 pm

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 vs. #5 Hawken, 1 pm

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. #6 Grand Valley, 1 pm

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. #9 Pymatuning Valley, 1 pm

District Semifinal

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8

District Championship

Remaining Winners

Division III – Struthers District

Sectional Semifinal: February 22

Game 1: #9 Mineral Ridge at #4 Mooney, 7 pm

Game 2: #8 Crestview at #7 Springfield, 7 pm

Game 3: #12 Liberty at #1 Columbiana, 7 pm

Game 4: #10 United at #3 Lisbon, 7 pm

Game 5: #11 East Palestine at #6 South Range, 7 pm

Sectional Championship: February 25

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. #5 Canton Central Catholic, 1 pm

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 at #2 Ursuline, 1 pm

Game 8: #13 Campbell Memorial at Winner of Game 3, 1 pm

Game 9: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5

District Semifinal” March 1

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 6 pm

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 7:45 pm

District Championship: March 4

Remaining Winners, 1 pm

Division IV: Orwell District

Sectional Semifinal: February 22

Game 1: #12 Richmond Heights at #8 Southington, 7 pm

Game 2: #11 Fairport Harding at #5 Badger, 7 pm

Game 3: #10 Newbury at #6 St. John, 7 pm

Game 4: #9 Maplewood at #7 Bristol, 7 pm

Sectional Championship: February 25

Game 5: Winner of Game 1 at #2 Cornerstone Christian, 1 pm

Game 6: Winner of Game 2 at #3 Windham, 1 pm

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 at #4 Lutheran East, 1 pm

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 at #1 Cuyahoga Heights, 1 pm

District Semifinal: March 1

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6 pm

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 7:45 pm

District Championship: March 4

Remaining Winners, 4 pm

Division IV: Mineral Ridge District

Sectional Semifinal: February 22

Game 1: #13 Heartland Christian at #5 Valley Christian, 7 pm

Game 2: #8 Warren JFK at #2 Leetonia, 7 pm

Game 3: #11 Wellsville at #10 Southern, 7 pm

Game 4: #12 Sebring at #6 Lordstown, 7 pm

Game 5: #9 Lowellville at #7 Mathews, 7 pm

Sectional Championship: February 25

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 at #3 McDonald, 1 pm

Game 7: Winner of Game 2 vs. #4 Western Reserve, 1 pm

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 at #1 Jackson-Milton, 1 pm

Game 9: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 1 pm

District Semifinal: March 1

Game 10: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 7, 6 pm

Game 11: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 7:45 pm

District Championship: March 4

Remaining Winners, 4 pm