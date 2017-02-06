Agnes R. Miller Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Agnes R. Miller, 88, passed into eternal life on Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Home in Howland.

She was born in Loudenville, West Virginia on January 5, 1929 the daughter of Elmer and Edna (Clark) Poole.

Agnes retired from Colonial Sparkle Market in Canfield in 1985 as head cashier. She then turned her attention to her loving family.

She enjoyed cooking for the holidays, shopping and her flowers. Agnes had an amazing circle of girlfriends she enjoyed spending time with as well as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a lifetime member of the Champion Presbyterian Church.

Agnes is survived by her four loving children, Linda Furillo of Niles, Mary Ann Miller of Warren, Bobbie (John) Wilson of Niles and William A. (Kelly) Miller of Waynesville, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Tammy Durkin and fiancee Jimmi Migliozzi of Warren, Amy Fryda of Boardman, Brooke Wilson of St. Augustine, Florida, Tyler Wilson of Niles and Madison Miller of Asheboro, North Carolina. She also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, twins Abbey and Andrew Fryda both of Boardman and her beloved dog, Riley whom she loved with all her heart and was her constant companion.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William G. “Bill” Miller whom she married on March 15, 1947 and who died on September 24, 2011; brother, Carl Poole and sister, Alberta McGilton.

Calling Hours will be Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Avenue NW, Champion.

The memorial service will be Friday, February 10, 2017 at Noon at the church where family and friends may also call one hour prior to the service. Pastor Rev. Steve Stelle will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to MADD, Ohio Chapter 5900 Roche Drive #250, Columbus, OH 43229 or Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences.



