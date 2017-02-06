Anglers and wildlife experts beef up fishing spots at Berlin Lake

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – This year the Mahoning Country Green Team collected nearly 2,000 Christmas trees. Those trees got a new home over the weekend at Berlin Lake.

Since 2009, the Ohio Division of Wildlife has teamed up with the Mahoning County to find a second use for the trees. They spent some time over the weekend strategically placing close to 300 Christmas trees in Berlin Lake.

Jack Wollitz belongs to Mohawk Bass Club. His club, along with the YSU Bass Club, dragged trees to the bottom Berlin Lake. The water is down about 10 feet. The trees are placed on the bottom of the lake and tied to a cinder block.

“When this is all said and done, this is going to be like a neon sign saying fish here, fish here,” Wollitz said.

When the water levels come up in the spring, the trees will act as a fish habitat.

“What this does is trees start to break down and bugs start to eat the trees and then fish come to eat the bugs and it works its way up the food chain,” said Dan Wright, Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Angler Kevin Hartill said that’s where the fishing gets interesting because the smaller fish them become bait for the bigger ones for sport fishing.

Each year the Ohio Division of Wildlife chooses different spots to place the trees. They typically last about 7 to 10 years.

Several ornaments were found on some of the trees, so make sure that your tree is bare before you recycled it.