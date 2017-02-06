Berdella Elizabeth Crew Sturgiss Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Berdella Elizabeth (Crew) Sturgiss, 88, of Salem, passed away at 7:05 a.m., Monday, February 6, at her home in Salem, Ohio after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on August 9, 1928, in Salem, the daughter of the late Allard and Edith (Kibler) Crew.

Berdella has been a member of Damascus Friends Church for over 50 years. She served as a Sunday School teacher for the four-five year olds for many years. She had a party for the children every year, she also would visit each child in their homes.

She loved to volunteer and help people. She enjoyed visiting church member and people in nursing homes. She enjoyed taking family trips to Geauga Lake, Kraynaks Christmas Wonderland, the zoo and Nelson’s ledges. Family was very important to Berdella, who loved to babysit her grandchildren and dearly loved her great-granddaughter. When she was at home, she enjoyed baking and playing board games.

She is survived by her children, Sally Louise (Jack) Baumgartner of Phoenix, Arizona, Jayne Ellen (Anthony) Santiago of Youngstown, Ohio, Kay E Curtis of Salem, Ohio and Danny Sturgiss of Salem, Ohio; brother, Arnold Crew of Salem, Ohio; two granddaughters, Jill Kuloni (William) Oesch of Salem, Ohio and Julie Maria Santiago of Cleveland, Ohio and one great-granddaughter, Jessalyn Aki Oesch.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth G Sturgiss, whom she married on August 26, 1941 and who died on March 21,1986; her sister, Eldora Fisher and her grandson, Jacob David Curtis.

Services will be held on Monday, February 13, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. Rev. Rick Brendlinger will be officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, February 13.

Private burial will be at Damascus Cemetery in Damascus.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St, Youngstown, Ohio 44512 or the Damascus Friends Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 205 Damascus, Ohio 44619.

