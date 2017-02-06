Boardman Schools implements new school bus-tracker app

The "Here Comes The Bus" app lets parents know the location of their child's bus without leaving the house

By Published: Updated:
Boardman Schools has an app to let parents know where the school bus is.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Local Schools is now using a new app to track its school buses.

The “Here Comes The Bus” app lets parents know the location of their child’s bus without leaving the house.

The app uses GPS signals to let parents see where their kids’ bus is in real time. The free app works on phones, tablets and computers, and parents can track the bus in the morning and afternoon.

Parent Connie Spin said in addition to knowing where her kids are, the app also has other benefits.

“You’re getting four kids ready in the morning, and you only have a short amount of time, so the bus app is really wonderful because it allows me to see when the bus is coming down the street, how fast I need to get the kids moving,” she said.

The district says the app will help keep the busing experience a safe and positive one for everyone involved.

The Austintown school district is in its second year of using a similar program.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s