Boardman Schools implements new school bus-tracker app

Related Coverage Busing app in Austintown helps parents track students

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Local Schools is now using a new app to track its school buses.

The “Here Comes The Bus” app lets parents know the location of their child’s bus without leaving the house.

The app uses GPS signals to let parents see where their kids’ bus is in real time. The free app works on phones, tablets and computers, and parents can track the bus in the morning and afternoon.

Parent Connie Spin said in addition to knowing where her kids are, the app also has other benefits.

“You’re getting four kids ready in the morning, and you only have a short amount of time, so the bus app is really wonderful because it allows me to see when the bus is coming down the street, how fast I need to get the kids moving,” she said.

The district says the app will help keep the busing experience a safe and positive one for everyone involved.

The Austintown school district is in its second year of using a similar program.