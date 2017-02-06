Browns claim defensive back Tyvis Powell from Seahawks

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Cleveland Browns Football - Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns have claimed former Ohio State safety Tyvis Powell off waivers from Seattle.

Powell appeared in eight games last season for the Seahawks, who signed him as an undrafted free agent last year. The 6-foot-2, 211-pound Powell spent the entire 2016 season on Seattle’s active roster. He made three tackles on special teams.

A Cleveland-area native, Powell played in 42 games for the Buckeyes and led the team in interceptions in 2015.

After signing with the Browns on Monday, Powell sent out thanks to his former Seattle teammates, including star cornerback Richard Sherman, on Twitter. He also posted a chart of the odds for teams to win next season’s Super Bowl – the Browns’ odds are 150 to 1 – and sent a message to Browns cornerback Joe Haden, saying “we have to make BELIEVERS.”

