Gerald “Jerry” E. Armintrout Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Gerald “Jerry” E. Armintrout, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 6, 2017 at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born on August 29, 1933 in East Liberty, Ohio, son to the late Addison and Susanna (Butchko) Armintrout.

Formerly of Bazetta, Jerry attended Warren City Schools and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a Sargent 1st Class cook. After his 3 years of service, Jerry worked for the Trumbull County Home and Farm and then as a transformer winder for 19 years at Standard Transformer before moving to Ohio Transformer for 19 years, retiring in 2000.

Jerry was member at Otterbein United Methodist Church for 70 years where he served as youth fellowship leader and as an usher.

He also was a Boy Scout leader, Troop 56, for 15 years where he could teach others the joys of camping. As a volunteer fireman, Jerry received the first Life Saving Award from the Bazetta Township Fire Department for saving the life of a young woman in a motorcycle accident in 1977.

Jerry will be remembered for his skills in woodworking, construction, gardening, camping, and farming. He enjoyed watching Westerns and he loved spending time with his family, especially as “Pappy” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish Jerry’s memory is his loving wife of 60 years who he married June 8, 1956, Phyllis (Scott) Armintrout, whom he loved to sing “You are my Sunshine” to. He is also survived by his children, Robert Armintrout of Champion, Roger Armintrout of Newton Falls, Rhonda (Robert) Patrick of Vienna and Roxann (Cindy Conners) Armintrout of Cortland; grandchildren, Bruce Demski, Josh (Liz Dellinger) Patrick, Jessica (Woodrow) Hale, Andrea (Kurt) Olding, Amanda Armintrout, Erika (Ian) Armintrout, Angela Armintrout and Alexandria Rhine; great-grandchildren, Christian Ruff, Evan DeVault, Blake Swick, Benjamin DeVault, Addison Hale and Zella Olding and sisters, Roselyn Murray and Barbara Rek.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his brothers, Francis Butchko and Richard Armintrout; sister, Betsy Adams; granddaughter, Nicolette Armintrout and daughters-in-law, Connie Armintrout and Dianne Armintrout.

Friends will receive family from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at Otterbein UMC, 1128 State Rd NW, Warren, Ohio, where funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein UMC or Crossroads Hospice.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.



