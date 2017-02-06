Gov. Wolf sees $2B in cuts, savings in forthcoming budget plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said the Democrat will propose more than $2 billion in cuts and savings to help wipe out a huge deficit without needing a major tax increase or cutting aid to schools or social services.

The proposal will be in the governor’s $32 billion-plus budget plan he’s releasing Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania governor is also expected to ask lawmakers to impose Marcellus Shale natural gas extraction tax and to restructure the corporate net income tax to remove loopholes.

Wolf’s administration isn’t saying yet how it arrived at $2.1 billion in cuts and savings.

His strategy comes after the Republican-controlled Legislature has opposed his efforts the past two years to fill a stubborn post-recession deficit with a tax increase on sales or income.

Wolf is also expected to seek more money for public schools.

