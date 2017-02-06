LaBrae Boys ranked #1 in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (19) 18-0 199
2, Massillon Jackson (1) 16-1 158
3, Wooster 16-0 146
4, Pickerington Cent. 17-2 121
5, Newark 18-1 104
6, Tol. St. John’s 15-2 92
7, Upper Arlington 16-2 54
8, Lorain 14-2 52
9, Tol. St. Francis 15-2 47
10, N. Can. Hoover 16-1 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hilliard Bradley 21. 12, Springfield 18. 13, Lakewood St. Edward 16.
DIVISION II
1, Cols. South (5) 19-0 172
2, Upper Sandusky (11) 18-0 168
3, Trotwood-Madison (2) 16-2 132
4, Day. Dunbar 16-3 126
5, Ottawa-Glandorf 16-2 75
6, McArthur Vinton County 16-1 74
7, Kettering Alter (1) 16-2 73
8, Wapakoneta 17-1 63
9, Cin. Wyoming 17-1 42
10, Franklin 15-3 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Wauseon (1) 29. 12, Vermilion 18. 13, Akr. SVSM 16. 14, Cin. Taft 13. 15, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12.
DIVISION III
1, Labrae (11) 17-0 177
2, Versailles (1) 17-1 148
3, Proctorville Fairland (1) 17-1 120
(tie) Cin. Summit Country Day (6) 18-0 120
5, Oak Hill 19-1 97
6, Berlin Hiland 16-2 90
7, Haviland Wayne Trace 16-2 77
8, Cle. VASJ 11-5 59
9, South Range (1) 18-0 49
10, Brookville 16-2 48
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 23. 12, Tipp City Bethel 13. 12, Worthington Christian 13.
DIVISION IV
1, Defiance Ayersville (15) 16-0 183
2, McDonald (2) 17-1 141
3, Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 17-2 134
4, S. Charleston SE 15-1 119
5, Bristol 17-1 101
6, Cornerstone Christian (2) 13-4 73
7, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 15-3 53
8, Grove City Christian 16-3 49
9, Ft. Loramie 15-3 48
10, Waterford 13-3 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Unity Hilltop 30. 12, New Madison Tri-Village 24. 13, Holgate 15. 14, Old Fort 14.
