LaBrae Boys ranked #1 in latest AP poll

South Range, McDonald, and Bristol have also cracked the state top-ten

By Published: Updated:
The LaBrae Boys Basketball Team is ranked #1 in Division III in the latest AP poll.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I
1, Cin. Moeller (19) 18-0 199
2, Massillon Jackson (1) 16-1 158
3, Wooster 16-0 146
4, Pickerington Cent. 17-2 121
5, Newark 18-1 104
6, Tol. St. John’s 15-2 92
7, Upper Arlington 16-2 54
8, Lorain 14-2 52
9, Tol. St. Francis 15-2 47
10, N. Can. Hoover 16-1 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Hilliard Bradley 21. 12, Springfield 18. 13, Lakewood St. Edward 16.

DIVISION II
1, Cols. South (5) 19-0 172
2, Upper Sandusky (11) 18-0 168
3, Trotwood-Madison (2) 16-2 132
4, Day. Dunbar 16-3 126
5, Ottawa-Glandorf 16-2 75
6, McArthur Vinton County 16-1 74
7, Kettering Alter (1) 16-2 73
8, Wapakoneta 17-1 63
9, Cin. Wyoming 17-1 42
10, Franklin 15-3 34
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Wauseon (1) 29. 12, Vermilion 18. 13, Akr. SVSM 16. 14, Cin. Taft 13. 15, Lancaster Fairfield Union 12.

DIVISION III
1, Labrae (11) 17-0 177
2, Versailles (1) 17-1 148
3, Proctorville Fairland (1) 17-1 120
(tie) Cin. Summit Country Day (6) 18-0 120
5, Oak Hill 19-1 97
6, Berlin Hiland 16-2 90
7, Haviland Wayne Trace 16-2 77
8, Cle. VASJ 11-5 59
9, South Range (1) 18-0 49
10, Brookville 16-2 48
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 23. 12, Tipp City Bethel 13. 12, Worthington Christian 13.

DIVISION IV
1, Defiance Ayersville (15) 16-0 183
2, McDonald (2) 17-1 141
3, Mansfield St. Peter’s (1) 17-2 134
4, S. Charleston SE 15-1 119
5, Bristol 17-1 101
6, Cornerstone Christian (2) 13-4 73
7, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 15-3 53
8, Grove City Christian 16-3 49
9, Ft. Loramie 15-3 48
10, Waterford 13-3 44
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, W. Unity Hilltop 30. 12, New Madison Tri-Village 24. 13, Holgate 15. 14, Old Fort 14.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s