Local bank hopes Trump reforms Dodd-Frank law

Related Coverage Trump launches his attack on banks’ financial restraints

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The CEO of a local bank said he is happy that President Donald Trump will review Wall Street reform laws. He said part of the Dodd-Frank law hurts the potential for banks to help small businesses.

Friday, Trump signed an executive order asking for a review of the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, signed by President Barack Obama in 2010.

The 2008 financial crisis led to a host of new rules called “too big to fail regulations,” reducing the risk of any more taxpayer-financed bailouts. The Dodd-Frank rules were designed for the 10 largest banks but became a one-size-fits-all approach to banking. The rules were set up to restrict risky mortgages, which required a $700 billion bailout in 2008.

The law aimed to restrain banks from actions that many Americans blamed for the crisis, but Farmers National Bank CEO Kevin Helmick said it also caught up the banking industry with red tape.

Helmick said 20 percent of the specifics of the Dodd-Frank Law haven’t been written so part of the review will be whether the rules should be halted or adjusted. He said he believes that parts of the law, like requiring banks to hold more money than they lend, have also hurt small businesses.

“Not being able to get capital into the hands of small businesses — we’re very passionate here about serving our small businesses, think it’s such a critical part of the economy — so when we’re focused on handling regulations, makes it difficult to do that,” Helmick said.

The regulations are still in place, and no laws have been changed yet. Trump said last week, however, that the laws have been a disaster in restricting banks’ activities, saying, “We’re going to be doing a big number on Dodd-Frank.”

Helmick admits that Farmers National Bank is not going to save tremendous amounts of money on compliance should the laws be changed. But one possible change is to stop requiring banks to keep so much money in house and let them lend it out.

“It will allow us to be more focused and lend more efficiently. I believe we should just leave that up to the banks, let banks create processes and opportunities for our small businesses, and consumers get access to money, and that’s what the American economy is built on,” he said.

Business leaders, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, say the Dodd-Frank regulations have restricted job creation. But some Democrats, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, said the restrictions keep Wall Street bankers and lobbyists in check, saying their greed “nearly destroyed this country.”

Trump also signed another executive action to look into a new rule that will affect the banking industry — on the relationships between investors and financial advisers. The fiduciary rule is more than just about fees, but how advisers get compensated is the main reason that it was put together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.