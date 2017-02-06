Local players taken in 1st round of NFL Draft

There have been 14 local players taken in the 1st round of the NFL Draft, and only three to have been selected in the top ten.

The last to do it was New Castle native Bruce Clark. The former Penn State defensive lineman was the 4th pick in the 1980 NFL Draft, but he never played for Green Bay, the team that drafted him. Instead Clark joined the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL, and eventually signed with the New Orleans Saints, playing 8 years in the NFL.

In 1978, Ross Browner from Warren Western Reserve was taken 8th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Browner was a four year starter at Notre Dame, and a two-time All-American. He played nine years in the NFL, highlighted by a sack of Joe Montana in Super Bowl XVI.

Youngstown native, and Chaney grad Frank Sinkwich was the top player taken in the 1943 NFL Draft. After leading the country in rushing at the University of Georgia, and winning the Heisman trophy in 1942, Sinkwich was drafted Number One overall by the Detroit Lions, and was also named the NFL’s MVP in 1944.

Boardman’s Bernie Kosar was the first pick in the 1985 supplemental draft. Kosar played 12 years in the NFL, nine of which he spent with the Cleveland Browns. Kosar won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1993.

Valley Top Ten Football Players View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ross Browner was named the winner of the 1978 Lombardi College Lineman of the Year award, Jan. 19, 1978, Houston, Tex. Browner was a defensive end at Notre Dame and in 1977 was a Lombardi Award Finalist. (AP Photo/Ed Kolenovsky) University of Pittsburgh tailback Tony Dorsett runs from Notre Dame defensive end Ross Browner during the first quarter of their Saturday afternoon game in Pittsburgh, Dorsett slashed the Irish defense for a record breaking 303 yards rushing. (AP Photo) Cinn Bengals defensive player Ross Browner (?79), congratulates San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, right, as he carries the game ball off the field following the 49ers 26-21 Super Bowl XVI win over the Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 25, 1982 in Pontiac, Mich. Bengals helmut is orange with black trim; 49ers helmut is gold with red black and white trim. (AP Photo) University of Notre Dames Ross Browner smiles after being named Associated Press Lineman of the Week, Oct. 27, 1976, South Bend, Ind. The ND junior defensive end had 11 tackles including five for losses against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday. Browner is holding a pre-World War II Notre Dame helmet. (AP Photo) Bruce Clark, (31), Penn State's defensive tackle, leaps high in air deflecting pass attempt by Texas Christian University quarterback Steve Buyuk, action in 2nd period of their game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 1978 at University Park, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo) Bruce Clark a junior All-American defensive tackle from Penn State holds the Lombardi Award trophy he received as the nation's outstanding collegiate linesman for the 1978 season. The presentation was made at an awards dinner held on Thursday, Jan. 19, 1979 in Houston. (AP Photo) Miami Hurricanes quarterback Bernie Kosar (20) prepares to pass as Florida outside linebacker Alonzo Johnson (93) falls at Kosar's feet during the Florida/Miami game in Tampa, Fla., Sept. 3, 1984. The Hurricanes defeated the Gators 32-20 as sophomore quarterback Kosar led the team to victory by passing 72 yards in the closing seconds of the game. (AP Photo) University of Miami head coach Jimmy Johnson, left, celebrates the Hurricanes' 13th win in a row with quarterback Bernie Kosar after Miami defeated the Florida Gators in Tampa, 32-20, Sept. 1, 1984. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper) Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar passes the ball against the Denver Broncos Nov. 7, 1993, at Cleveland Municipal Stadium in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan) Frank Sinkwich of the University of Georgia is seen in 1941. (AP Photo) Frankie Sinkwich, All American half back, runs with the ball while practicing with the Detroit Lions, on Sept. 16, 1943 in Detroit. Sinkwich has signed a contract with the Lions. (AP Photo) Joseph R.Taylor, president of the Downtown Athletic Club presents Frank Sinkwich, center, star halfback of the University of Georgia, with the John W. Heisman Trophy as best college grid player Dec. 8,1942. Sinkwich wears uniform of the U.S. Marines, which he will join after graduation, as does Paul Governali, right, ace Columbia passer, who was runner-up in the voting. Presentation was at an awards dinner in New York. (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano) Frank Sinkwich, a Georgia Back, was selected on The Associated Press All-American team for 1941 on Dec. 6, 1941. (AP Photo)

LOCAL PLAYERS TAKEN THE 1ST ROUND OF THE NFL DRAFT

2005 – Colts pick Marlin Jackson (CB/Michigan) 29th – Sharon

1995 – Vikings pick Korey Stringer (T/Ohio State) 24th – Warren Harding

1995 – Browns pick Craig Powell (LB/Ohio State) 30th – Rayen

1984 – Seahawks pick Terry Taylor (CB/Southern Illinois) 22nd – Rayen

1983 – Vikings pick Joey Browner (S/USC) 19th – Warren Western Reserve/Southwest (GA)*

1980 – Packers pick Bruce Clark (DL/Penn State) 4th – New Castle

1978 – Bengals pick Ross Browner (DE/Notre Dame) 8th – Warren Western Reserve

1978 – Vikings pick Randy Holloway (DE/Pittsburgh) 21st – Sharon

1977 – Bengals pick Mike Cobb (TE/Michigan State) 22nd – Youngstown North

1974 – Broncos pick Randy Gradishar (LB/Ohio State) 14th – Champion

1974 – Bengals pick Bill Kollar (DL/Montana State) 23rd – Warren Harding

1969 – Chargers pick Bob Babich (LB/Miami OH) 18th – Campbell Memorial

1964 – Browns pick Paul Warfield (WR/Ohio State) 11th – Warren Harding

1943 – Lions pick Frank Sinkwich (RB/Georgia) 1st – Chaney

*-Graduated from Southwest (GA) High School