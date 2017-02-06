Local players taken in 1st round of NFL Draft

There have been 14 local players taken in the 1st round of the NFL Draft, and only three to have been selected in the top ten.
The last to do it was New Castle native Bruce Clark. The former Penn State defensive lineman was the 4th pick in the 1980 NFL Draft, but he never played for Green Bay, the team that drafted him. Instead Clark joined the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL, and eventually signed with the New Orleans Saints, playing 8 years in the NFL.
In 1978, Ross Browner from Warren Western Reserve was taken 8th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Browner was a four year starter at Notre Dame, and a two-time All-American. He played nine years in the NFL, highlighted by a sack of Joe Montana in Super Bowl XVI.
Youngstown native, and Chaney grad Frank Sinkwich was the top player taken in the 1943 NFL Draft. After leading the country in rushing at the University of Georgia, and winning the Heisman trophy in 1942, Sinkwich was drafted Number One overall by the Detroit Lions, and was also named the NFL’s MVP in 1944.
Boardman’s Bernie Kosar was the first pick in the 1985 supplemental draft. Kosar played 12 years in the NFL, nine of which he spent with the Cleveland Browns. Kosar won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1993.
Valley Top Ten Football Players
Valley Top Ten Football Players x
Latest Galleries
-
Gallery: The Latest: White House confident about travel ban lawsuit
-
Gallery: Trump’s ban hits appeals court as travelers arrive to tears
-
Gallery: Trump remarks latest evidence of health law repeal slowdown
-
Gallery: Vegas, baby! Who’ll go No. 1? NFL offseason stories to watch
-
Gallery: Corruption tour shines unflattering light on graft in Mexico
-
Gallery: Vibrant Tate show traces David Hockney’s artistic journey
-
Gallery: Romania PM: I may fire justice minister over graft decree
-
Gallery: Protagonist in Vatican leaks scandal leaks more in new book
-
Gallery: Trump: Allow those into US who ‘want to love our country’
-
Gallery: The Latest: Trump presses for tougher immigration checks
LOCAL PLAYERS TAKEN THE 1ST ROUND OF THE NFL DRAFT
2005 – Colts pick Marlin Jackson (CB/Michigan) 29th – Sharon
1995 – Vikings pick Korey Stringer (T/Ohio State) 24th – Warren Harding
1995 – Browns pick Craig Powell (LB/Ohio State) 30th – Rayen
1984 – Seahawks pick Terry Taylor (CB/Southern Illinois) 22nd – Rayen
1983 – Vikings pick Joey Browner (S/USC) 19th – Warren Western Reserve/Southwest (GA)*
1980 – Packers pick Bruce Clark (DL/Penn State) 4th – New Castle
1978 – Bengals pick Ross Browner (DE/Notre Dame) 8th – Warren Western Reserve
1978 – Vikings pick Randy Holloway (DE/Pittsburgh) 21st – Sharon
1977 – Bengals pick Mike Cobb (TE/Michigan State) 22nd – Youngstown North
1974 – Broncos pick Randy Gradishar (LB/Ohio State) 14th – Champion
1974 – Bengals pick Bill Kollar (DL/Montana State) 23rd – Warren Harding
1969 – Chargers pick Bob Babich (LB/Miami OH) 18th – Campbell Memorial
1964 – Browns pick Paul Warfield (WR/Ohio State) 11th – Warren Harding
1943 – Lions pick Frank Sinkwich (RB/Georgia) 1st – Chaney
*-Graduated from Southwest (GA) High School