Man runs from Youngstown police, crashes into garage

Alfred Cooper, 41, faces several charges

Alfred Cooper was arrested following a police chase in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing several charges after police say he ran from them after they tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop.

The incident began about 4:30 p.m. Sunday when officers tried to pull over Alfred Cooper, 41, for failing to signal a turn off of Saranac Avenue onto Kensington Avenue.

According to a police report, Cooper took and led police on a chase with speeds reaching 60 miles per hour. Police stopped pursuing Cooper when he drove through the backyards of houses along New York Avenue, hitting debris and driving over a chain link fence. He continued through the yards before driving into a tarp garage and then into a pile of lawn equipment and a vehicle.

Police also noted there was a small child was standing near the tarp garage and was narrowly missed by Cooper’s speeding car.

Cooper did not comply with officers as they attempted to arrest him so they deployed their taser, Cooper later told officers he didn’t know what happened saying, “I don’t know what happened. I blacked out,” the report stated.

Cooper was arrested ad charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, and driving without a license.

