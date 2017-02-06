Martin leads Mooney past McDonald

The Cardinals improve to 9-8 overall on the campaign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney topped McDonald 52-42 in girls’ high school basketball action Monday night.

Senior Taylor Martin led the Cardinals with 15 points in the win. Camden Hergenrother and Conchetta Rinaldi also reached double-figures with 11 points apiece.

McDonald’s Olivia Perry led all scorers with 21 points. Sam Homa also reached double-figures with 10 in the setback.

The Blue Devils drop to 14-7 overall on the season.

The Cardinals improve to 9-8 overall on the campaign. Cardinal Mooney returns to action Thursday February 9th on the road at South Range.

