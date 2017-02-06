Mildred L. Blum Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mildred L. Blum, 94, passed away at 9:49 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2017 at the Omni Manor Health Care Center following a short illness.

She was born in Warren on October 14, 1922, the daughter of Fred and Thara (Graffius) Weimer and lived in Niles most of her life.

Mildred retired in May of 1983 after working 15 years as a clerk at the McKinley Federal Savings and Loan Company in downtown Niles.

She was a lifetime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and its choir and Altar Guild. She was a member of the Golden Glow Rebekah Lodge 608, Past Noble Grand Club of Ferndale Rebekah Lodge 607, Ladies Auxiliary Patriarchs Millitant, Ladies Encampment Auxiliary and the Meander Mothers of the Child Conservation League.

She enjoyed needlework and while at the nursing home, she loved crafting and playing bingo.

Mildred is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Marshall of Youngstown, Rebecca (Sam) Collings of Clearwater, Florida, Cynde (George) Reich of Douglasville, Georgia; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and sister, Maxine Gwinnup of Bellflower, California.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter W. Blum, whom she married on June 18, 1944 and who died on July 5, 1998 and two brothers, John Weimer and Charles Weimer.

The Funeral will be held on Thursday, February 9 at 1:00 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Pastor David Conrad will officiate. Entombment will be in Greenhaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 56 North Chestnut Street, Niles, Ohio 44446

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446

