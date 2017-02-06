National Drug Take Back Day to be held Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several police departments and buildings around the northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania region will provide boxes for people to properly dispose of prescription drugs.
These drug drop-off boxes for any expired, unwanted or unused medications are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of this Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day.
Syringes, liquids, needles or other medical waste will not be taken.
The following locations will have boxes available:
- Austintown PD: 92 Ohltown Road
- Beaver Township PD: 601 West South Range Road
- Boardman PD: 8299 Market Street
- Brookfield PD: 6844 Strimbu Drive
- Canfield PD: 104 Lisbon Street
- Champion PD: 149 East Center Street
- Columbiana PD: 28 South Vine Street
- East Liverpool PD: 126 West 6th Street
- East Palestine PD: 75 East Main Street
- Goshen PD: 14003 West South Range Road
- Hermitage PD: 800 North Hermitage Road
- Hubbard CityPD: 220 West Liberty Street
- Hubbard Twp. PD: 2600 Elmwood Drive
- Leetonia PD (Lisbon): 203 North Market Street
- Liberty PD: 1315 Churchill Hubbard Raod
- Mercer Co. Dispatch: 205 South Erie
- Lordstown PD: 1583 Salts Springs Road
- Newton Falls: 19 North Canal Street
- Salem City Hall: 231 South Broadway
- Struthers City Hall: 6 Elm Street
- Trumbull Co. Sheriff Department: 150 High Street
- Vienna PD: 605 Panther Avenue SE
- Weathersfield Township Administration: 1451 Prospect Street
- YSU PD: 266 West Wood Street
The event is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration.
.