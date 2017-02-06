National Drug Take Back Day to be held Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several police departments and buildings around the northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania region will provide boxes for people to properly dispose of prescription drugs.

These drug drop-off boxes for any expired, unwanted or unused medications are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of this Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day.

Syringes, liquids, needles or other medical waste will not be taken.

The following locations will have boxes available:

Austintown PD: 92 Ohltown Road

Beaver Township PD: 601 West South Range Road

Boardman PD: 8299 Market Street

Brookfield PD: 6844 Strimbu Drive

Canfield PD: 104 Lisbon Street

Champion PD: 149 East Center Street

Columbiana PD: 28 South Vine Street

East Liverpool PD: 126 West 6th Street

East Palestine PD: 75 East Main Street

Goshen PD: 14003 West South Range Road

Hermitage PD: 800 North Hermitage Road

Hubbard CityPD: 220 West Liberty Street

Hubbard Twp. PD: 2600 Elmwood Drive

Leetonia PD (Lisbon): 203 North Market Street

Liberty PD: 1315 Churchill Hubbard Raod

Mercer Co. Dispatch: 205 South Erie

Lordstown PD: 1583 Salts Springs Road

Newton Falls: 19 North Canal Street

Salem City Hall: 231 South Broadway

Struthers City Hall: 6 Elm Street

Trumbull Co. Sheriff Department: 150 High Street

Vienna PD: 605 Panther Avenue SE

Weathersfield Township Administration: 1451 Prospect Street

YSU PD: 266 West Wood Street

The event is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration.