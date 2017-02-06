National Drug Take Back Day to be held Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several police departments and buildings around the northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania region will provide boxes for people to properly dispose of prescription drugs.

These drug drop-off boxes for any expired, unwanted or unused medications are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of this Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day.

Syringes, liquids, needles or other medical waste will not be taken.

The following locations will have boxes available:

  • Austintown PD: 92 Ohltown Road
  • Beaver Township PD: 601 West South Range Road
  • Boardman PD: 8299 Market Street
  • Brookfield PD: 6844 Strimbu Drive
  • Canfield PD: 104 Lisbon Street
  • Champion PD: 149 East Center Street
  • Columbiana PD: 28 South Vine Street
  • East Liverpool PD: 126 West 6th Street
  • East Palestine PD: 75 East Main Street
  • Goshen PD: 14003 West South Range Road
  • Hermitage PD: 800 North Hermitage Road
  • Hubbard CityPD: 220 West Liberty Street
  • Hubbard Twp. PD: 2600 Elmwood Drive
  • Leetonia PD (Lisbon): 203 North Market Street
  • Liberty PD: 1315 Churchill Hubbard Raod
  • Mercer Co. Dispatch: 205 South Erie
  • Lordstown PD: 1583 Salts Springs Road
  • Newton Falls: 19 North Canal Street
  • Salem City Hall: 231 South Broadway
  • Struthers City Hall: 6 Elm Street
  • Trumbull Co. Sheriff Department: 150 High Street
  • Vienna PD: 605 Panther Avenue SE
  • Weathersfield Township Administration: 1451 Prospect Street
  • YSU PD: 266 West Wood Street

The event is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration.

