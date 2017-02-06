Where you can dispose of prescription drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you have extra or outdated medicine around your house? WKBN wants to make sure it is disposed of properly.
These drugs can be dangerous to children, plus pain medication can lead to our growing heroin crisis in the Valley.
The following locations have boxes available for you to dispose of your unwanted medications in a safe environment:
- Austintown PD: 92 Ohltown Road
– 24 hours a day – no liquids/no needles
- Beaver Township PD: 601 West South Range Road
- Boardman PD: 8299 Market Street
– 24 hour box – no liquids/no needles
- Brookfield PD: 6844 Strimbu Drive
– 8AM – 4PM (Monday – Friday)
- Canfield PD: 104 Lisbon Street
- Champion PD: 149 East Center Street
– 24 hour box
- Columbiana PD: 28 South Vine Street
- East Liverpool PD: 126 West 6th Street
- East Palestine PD: 75 East Main Street
- Hermitage PD: 800 North Hermitage Road
– 8AM – 5PM (Monday – Friday); no liquids/no needles
- Hubbard City PD: 220 West Liberty Street
– 8AM – 4PM (Monday – Friday)
- Hubbard Twp. PD: 2600 Elmwood Drive
– 8:30AM – 4:30PM (Monday – Friday)
- Leetonia PD (Lisbon): 203 North Market Street
– 24 hours a day
- Liberty PD: 1315 Churchill Hubbard Road
– 7AM – 4PM (Monday – Friday)
- Mercer Co. Dispatch: 205 South Erie
– 8:30AM – 4:30PM
- Lordstown PD: 1583 Salts Springs Road
– 24 hours a day – no liquids/no needles
- Newton Falls Municipal Court: 19 North Canal Street
– 24 hours a day
- Salem City Hall: 231 South Broadway
- Struthers City Hall: 6 Elm Street
- Trumbull Co. Sheriff Department: 150 High Street
– 7:30AM – 4PM (Monday – Friday)
- Vienna PD: 605 Panther Avenue SE
– 7AM – 3PM
- Weathersfield Township Administration: 1451 Prospect Street
– 8AM – 4PM (Monday – Friday)
