Where you can dispose of prescription drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Do you have extra or outdated medicine around your house? WKBN wants to make sure it is disposed of properly.

These drugs can be dangerous to children, plus pain medication can lead to our growing heroin crisis in the Valley.

The following locations have boxes available for you to dispose of your unwanted medications in a safe environment:

Austintown PD: 92 Ohltown Road

– 24 hours a day – no liquids/no needles

Boardman PD: 8299 Market Street

– 24 hour box – no liquids/no needles

– 8AM – 4PM (Monday – Friday)

Champion PD: 149 East Center Street

– 24 hour box

East Liverpool PD: 126 West 6th Street

East Palestine PD: 75 East Main Street

Hermitage PD: 800 North Hermitage Road

– 8AM – 5PM (Monday – Friday); no liquids/no needles

– 8AM – 4PM (Monday – Friday)

– 8:30AM – 4:30PM (Monday – Friday)

– 24 hours a day

– 7AM – 4PM (Monday – Friday)

– 8:30AM – 4:30PM

– 24 hours a day – no liquids/no needles

– 24 hours a day

Struthers City Hall: 6 Elm Street

Trumbull Co. Sheriff Department: 150 High Street

– 7:30AM – 4PM (Monday – Friday)

– 7AM – 3PM

– 8AM – 4PM (Monday – Friday)