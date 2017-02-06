Niles left with hole in budget after no one bids on wellness center

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – No one has bid to run the Niles Wellness Center, which means the city has to fill a $160,000 hole in its already tight budget.

The city began seeking bids on the property in December.

Niles City Council’s finance committee was hoping to discuss the deficit at a meeting Monday evening but no one showed up with the details. A plan is not expected until February 15.

Instead, the committee heard from Light Department Superintendent Jim Newbrough. A retirement in the light department will require three people to change jobs.

Under a new Niles law, all job openings must be approved by city council. Guidelines have been established on how positions will be filled.

“That I feel are really going to give the department heads, maintain their ability to manage their departments but at the same time, give council the proper communicative tool to make sure we can accomplish this in full transparency,” said Finance Committee Chairman Barry Steffey.

The finance committee also discussed plans to replace all of the city’s traffic lights and street lights with more efficient LED lighting over the next few years. When the project is finished, it will cut the electrical cost of running the lights in half.

