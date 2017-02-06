Pa. girl, thought to be kidnapped, found after rolling away in car

The 2-year-old's family thought she was abducted from their home in Berwick, about 45 miles southwest of Scranton

Alexis Weber, reported missing in Berwick, Pennsylvania, was found after rolling away in the car.


BERWICK, Pa. (AP) – Police say a 2-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was thought to be abducted was actually in a car that rolled out of a driveway and into woods.

Alexis Weber’s family reported she had been abducted from their home in Berwick, about 45 miles southwest of Scranton, at about 7 p.m. Sunday. They also said her mother’s car, a 2005 yellow Ford Mustang, might have been stolen too.

Police issued an Amber Alert, a public notification of a missing child.

But authorities say that about five hours later they found the girl in the car, which had somehow rolled down a driveway and into a wooded area. Police believe the driver may have forgotten to put the vehicle in park.

The toddler was taken for a medical evaluation, and the alert was canceled.

